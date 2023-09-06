Circle Avenue between West Main Street and West Water Street, formerly a two-way thoroughfare, has been changed to one-way traffic only as of Sept. 5.
Traffic can no longer enter the northern entrance to Circle Avenue, which is marked by “Do Not Enter” signs, according to a spokesperson for the city of Kerrville.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.