Karen Guerriero, founder of Kerrville Pets Alive!, pets a hound mix that was recently picked up in the Center Point area. KPA! will host a pet adoption at River Hills Mall on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9.
The Jenschke family, from left, Evelyn, 3, mom Danielle and Brynlynn, 7, are fostering Tootsie. The black kitten earned her name because she likes to play with the children’s toes. Tootsie will be available for adoption once she reaches the proper weight for spay surgery.
Karen Guerriero, founder of Kerrville Pets Alive!, pets a hound mix that was recently picked up in the Center Point area. KPA! will host a pet adoption at River Hills Mall on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9.
Tom Holden
The Jenschke family, from left, Evelyn, 3, mom Danielle and Brynlynn, 7, are fostering Tootsie. The black kitten earned her name because she likes to play with the children’s toes. Tootsie will be available for adoption once she reaches the proper weight for spay surgery.
This weekend, the River Hills Mall in Kerrville will give people the opportunity to take home a new four-legged friend.
In conjunction with Kerrville Pets Alive!, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to saving the lives of homeless pets in Kerr County, the River Hills Mall will serve as a pet adoption site on Saturday and Sunday. Interested parties can view the available animals in Suite 10 of the mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.