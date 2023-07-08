This weekend, the River Hills Mall in Kerrville will give people the opportunity to take home a new four-legged friend.

In conjunction with Kerrville Pets Alive!, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to saving the lives of homeless pets in Kerr County, the River Hills Mall will serve as a pet adoption site on Saturday and Sunday. Interested parties can view the available animals in Suite 10 of the mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tags

Load comments