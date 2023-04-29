Every summer, adults and children are lost to drowning accidents. Peterson Health’s Emergency Department cares for many patients who have had near drowning events. In an effort to prevent these incidents, Peterson Health’s Trauma Team announced the Save-A-Life Jacket Program, a fundraising campaign to keep community kids safe in the water this summer.
The goal of the campaign is to raise funds to provide 200 life jackets to 3- and 4-year-old children, who are at the highest risk of drowning. Recipients of these donations include students who attend the Early Childhood Center in Kerrville.
