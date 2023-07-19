Local race enthusiast David Gibson discusses the throttle and brake linkage he is designing for Kris Workman. Workman was one of the victims of the Sutherland Church shooting in 2017 that left him paralyzed from the waist down. As an avid race car driver before the shooting, he’s wanted to drive again but has not had a car with the necessary modifications to do so.
David Gibson stands next to the race car he is modifying for Kris Workman, who was one of the many victims in the Sutherland Church shootings in 2017.
Tom Holden
Stephen Willeford, left, the man credited with stopping the Sutherland Springs Church shooter, is shown with Kris Workman, who was shot during the 2017 attack and left paralyzed from the waist down.
Daniel Contreras Jr.
Local race enthusiast David Gibson discusses the throttle and brake linkage he is designing for Kris Workman. Workman was one of the victims of the Sutherland Church shooting in 2017 that left him paralyzed from the waist down. As an avid race car driver before the shooting, he’s wanted to drive again but has not had a car with the necessary modifications to do so.
On Nov. 5, 2017, tragedy struck First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.
That day, the deadliest mass shooting in state history was carried out. Before good samaritan Stephen Willeford stepped in to neutralize the shooter in an exchange of gunfire, there were 26 deaths and 22 other people wounded.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.