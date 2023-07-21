New Hope nonprofit receives $75K grant

New Hope — also known as Hill Country Christian Counseling Center — received a $75,000 grant Wednesday from FirstDay Foundation, a charitable foundation that provides philanthropic grants and management and governance services to nonprofit organizations in Texas and around the world.
This gift to New Hope will “provide outpatient mental and behavioral health care in Kerr County, Texas, and the surrounding Texas Hill Country,” according to a July 17 letter from FirstDay Foundation announcing the gift.
