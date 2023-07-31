New exhibit looks at women’s suffrage movement in Texas

The Kerr Regional History Center will present “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas” beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1. The exhibition is curated by the Woman’s Collection of Texas Woman’s University Library and produced by Humanities Texas.
“The ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 marked a significant triumph for American women, granting them the right to vote as U.S. citizens,” a library spokesperson said in a press release. “Texas played a pioneering role by becoming the first state in the South to ratify the amendment, a momentous achievement in the fight for representation. ‘Citizens at Last’ takes you on a compelling journey through the 27-year struggle for voting rights in Texas, showcasing historical photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, cards and texts that vividly depict the arduous journey.”
