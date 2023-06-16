The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars installed new officers at a recent meeting. From left are Norm Wells, adjutant; Bill Cathey, treasurer; Stephanie Keck, commander; Lee Robinson, marshal; Jim Bisson, senior vice commander; and Julia Peters, junior vice commander.
MOWW members received medals for their patriotic service and outstanding effectiveness in their chapter positions. From left are Bill Cathey, GayNell Wells, Stephanie Keck, Tami King, Lee Robinson, Pete Caldwell and Jim Bisson.
The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars installed new officers and presented awards at its recent monthly meeting. Officiating the event was the MOWW Region VIII Commander, retired U.S. Air Force CWO4 Jacques Loraine. In his remarks, Loraine congratulated the chapter for being one of the best in the region, which encompasses Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
The new officers are retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Stephanie Keck, commander; retired U.S. Brig. Gen. Jim Bisson, senior vice commander; Julia Peters, junior vice commander; retired U.S. Air Force Col. Norm Wells, adjutant; retired U.S. Air Force Col. Bill Cathy, treasurer; and retired U.S. Air Force Major Lee Robinson, marshal.
