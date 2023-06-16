The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars installed new officers and presented awards at its recent monthly meeting. Officiating the event was the MOWW Region VIII Commander, retired U.S. Air Force CWO4 Jacques Loraine. In his remarks, Loraine congratulated the chapter for being one of the best in the region, which encompasses Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The new officers are retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Stephanie Keck, commander; retired U.S. Brig. Gen. Jim Bisson, senior vice commander; Julia Peters, junior vice commander; retired U.S. Air Force Col. Norm Wells, adjutant; retired U.S. Air Force Col. Bill Cathy, treasurer; and retired U.S. Air Force Major Lee Robinson, marshal.

