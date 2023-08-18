Trina Sanchez and her son, Lawrence Sanchez, are all smiles as they do warm-up exercises during Moms 101 camp at Antler Stadium on Friday night. The annual event brings moms and their sons together on the field.
Moms take turns at running the ladder during Moms 101 Camp on Friday night at Antler Stadium. The annual event brings moms and their football-playing sons together on the field for some fun as the season kicks off.
Tiffany Parker hits a blocking dummy during Moms 101 camp at Antler Stadium.
Tom Holden
Britton Cooksey throws a pass during drills at Moms 101 camp on Friday night at Antler Stadium. The annual event brings moms and their football-playing sons together on the field.
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
Tivy Athletic Director David Jones explains the next drill that moms will run during Moms 101 Camp on Friday night at Antler Stadium.
Tom Holden
Tiffany Munoz, Joaquin Munoz and Samantha Munoz take part in Moms 101 on Friday at Antler Stadium.
Tom Holden
Friday night, Tivy High hosted a special night of activities at Antler Stadium for the mothers of the players on Tivy’s football team.
The course was called Mom’s 101 Football. As part of the course, Tivy head coach David Jones handed out a 10-question quiz to the moms in attendance. The quiz included multiple choice questions, such as how many points is a field goal worth and what is the job of a nickel defensive back in Tivy’s scheme?
