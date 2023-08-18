Friday night, Tivy High hosted a special night of activities at Antler Stadium for the mothers of the players on Tivy’s football team.

The course was called Mom’s 101 Football. As part of the course, Tivy head coach David Jones handed out a 10-question quiz to the moms in attendance. The quiz included multiple choice questions, such as how many points is a field goal worth and what is the job of a nickel defensive back in Tivy’s scheme?

Tags

Load comments