MADD honors local police officers

Kerrville Police Department officers accepting awards at the Aug. 9 Mothers Against Drunk Driving luncheon are, from left, Lt. Marty Morris, Officer Austin Smith, Officer Jonathan Collier, Officer Marco Valdez, Officer Tyler Cottonware and Assistant Chief Jerel Haley, who was standing in for Officer Dan Virdel and Officer Jeff Robitaille.
The Kerrville Police Department and five Kerrville police officers received awards at the Aug. 9 2023 South Texas Take the Wheel Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon sponsored by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.
KPD Officer Tyler Cottonware received the Enforcement Hero Award for the most DWI arrests in the department.
