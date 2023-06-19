Local students earn top honors in UGRA art contest

The winners of UGRA’s River Clean Up art contest receive their awards from UGRA representtives. From left are UGRA Natural Resources Specialist Matthew Wilkinson, second place winner Riley Russ, contest winner Madellyn Fiedler and Maggie Snow, who serves as UGRA board treasurer and Outreach and Education Committee chair.
The top artists in the Upper Guadalupe River Authority’s River Clean Up art contest to design the event T-shirt were recognized recently by UGRA’s Outreach and Education Committee chair Maggie Snow.
The design contest winner, Madellyn Fiedler, received a certificate of achievement and a $100 check. This is the third time Fiedler’s art has won top prize in the contest; her designs were also featured on the 2019 and 2021 River Clean Up T-shirts.
