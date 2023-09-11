Local football teams participate in Ingram VFD fundraiser

Local football players show off one of the chairs to be auctioned off during Saturday’s fundraiser at Ingram Volunteer Fire Department. From left are Tivy players Cayden Brown, Julian Rhodes and Adan Hernandez; Fredericksburg players Jose Sanchez and Brett Bowers; Ingram’s Isaac Rodriguez and Bowden Zipp; Fredericksburg’s Elijah Quay, Reed Spies and Brooks Immel; and Our Lady of the Hills’ players Francis Arrendondo, Alex Flores and Matthew Czerwinski.
The Ingram Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Ingram Fire Station, at 210-226 Texas 39, Ingram.
Butch Baccus, captain and medical officer for the Ingram VFD, said the department wants to give the community a chance to see what their tax dollars are being used for. Fire departments, especially volunteer departments, depend on community support, donations and fundraisers to meet their equipment needs. The Ingram VFD believes that transparency and a hands-on experience
