The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library this week announced an enhancement to its account management with the introduction of a new opt-in feature that empowers parents to have better control over the items checked out on their kids’ library accounts.

“Working in collaboration with our integrated library system provider, Apollo Biblionix, this innovative feature allows parents to actively view and manage items on their minor’s account directly from their own account, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple accounts,” a library spokesperson said in a press release. “Designed with consideration for parental needs, the new opt-in feature offers a seamless solution for guardians of children under the age of 18.”

Tags

Load comments