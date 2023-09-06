Library’s Quanah Parker Day event to feature Comanche chief’s great-great-grandson

Quanah Parker as chief of the Kiowa-Comanche Reservation in 1890.

The Kerr Regional History Center and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will celebrate Quanah Parker Day in a special way on Saturday, Sept. 9, when Lance Tahmahkera, great-great-grandson of the famous Comanche Chief Quanah Parker, shares his family’s stories and cultural insights.

With his parents staying close to the Comanche traditions and culture, much of Tahmahkera’s youth was spent at pow-wows learning family stories about ancestors and the tribal ways. He has often been asked to share those stories with various schools, universities, historical groups and organizations.

