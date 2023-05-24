The League of Women Voters - Hill Country Texas had its annual meeting at the Patrick Heath Public Library in Boerne on May 20. In addition to reviewing accomplishments of the previous year and approving a new budget, the members elected a new leadership team.
Members from the six counties in this league who will serve for one year are Janice Zitelman as president (Gillespie), Judy Ferguson as secretary (Kerr), Cathy Learoyd as treasurer (Kerr), Bunny Bond as voter services (Kerr), Heather Farmer as youth voter services (Kerr), Alicia Shook as new citizen voter services (Kerr), Michael Rohr as digital communications (Kerr), Nancy Dyer as website administrator (Bandera), Barbara Hudson as Blanco County unit chair, Leslie Starr Hart as Gillespie County unit chair, Judy Dewey as Kendall County unit chair and Susie McCalla as at-large member (Kerr).
