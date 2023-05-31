Lawrence Edward Blanton passed away in Kerrville, TX, on May 26, 2023. Born in San Perlita, TX, in 1936 to Esther Ruth and John Luther Blanton, his father was taken when Lawrence was only 3 months old. At 3 years old, his mother would marry Orville May, a man whom Lawrence loved immensely, and who loved and raised Lawrence as his own.
He graduated from Raymondville High School in 1954 and went on to North Texas State on a football scholarship. He would ultimately go on to receive his Master’s Degree in Education. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957-61. He then met the love of his life, Zola Gail Larson, and they married in 1963. He was a beloved teacher in La Sara and San Perlita for many years before moving with his family to teach in Japan in 1980, and then taught in Germany. This journey would take him to over 20 countries in 17 years, finally retiring to Kerrville, Texas, in 1997.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.