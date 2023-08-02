On Thursday, July 27, at 8:48 p.m., a Kerrville Police Department officer observed the driver of a vehicle commit a traffic violation at Mile Marker 509 on Interstate 10 West, according to a KPD report. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle exited the interstate at the 508 exit and stopped in the 2200 block of Sidney Baker.

Officers contacted the driver, Dewayne Edward Thompson, who was identified as a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent.

