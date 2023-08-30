The Kerrville Public School Foundation honored school district employees who are “Shining Stars” and handed out more than $120,000 to local teachers this week. Shown at the Starkey Elementary School presentation are, standing from left, KPSF representatives Jen Wittler and Katie Findeske; Starkey teachers Rebecca Anson, Alita Davis, Christina Davis and Hailey Mohnke; Jenna Wentrcek, Starkey principal; and Hollis Uecker with KPSF. Kneeling are KPSF representatives Charla Veurink, Sara Boetz and Kate Copeland.
Attending the KPSF check presentation at Nimitz Elementary School are, from left, KPSF representatives Katie Findeske, Charla Veurink and Hollis Uecker; Nimitz librarian Irene Garcia; and KPSF representatives Sarah Baetz, Stephanie Herman, Jen Wittler.
The Kerrville Public School Foundation handed out $121,062 to teachers in Kerrville ISD this week. From left are KPSF representatives Stephanie Herman, Hollis Uecker and Jen Wittler; art teacher Kevin McCorkle; and KPSF representatives Katie Findeske, Charla Veurink and Sarah Baetz.
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
The Kerrville Public School Foundation will be honoring Kerrville Independent School District staff they designated as “Shining Stars” on Friday, Sept. 1, at Antler Stadium right before Tivy’s first home football game.
The 20 staff members receiving the honor were part of a pool of more than 250 candidates, nominated to the KPSF by their colleagues, based on their dedication and investments in the futures of their students.
