The Kerrville Public School Foundation will be honoring Kerrville Independent School District staff they designated as “Shining Stars” on Friday, Sept. 1, at Antler Stadium right before Tivy’s first home football game.

The 20 staff members receiving the honor were part of a pool of more than 250 candidates, nominated to the KPSF by their colleagues, based on their dedication and investments in the futures of their students.

Load comments