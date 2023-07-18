Bryleigh Barton learns how to greet a new dog and avoid animals that could pose a risk of injury during Monday morning’s Safety Town class at the Doyle Community Center. The classes are hosted by the Kerrville Police Department and offer special safety lessons for Pre-K students.
Tom Holden
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, the community services officer with the Kerrville Police Department, takes questions from Pre-K children during Safety Town classes at the Doyle Community Center on Monday morning.
Tom Holden
A “Special Police” bear greets children at the Saftey Town program at the Doyle Community Center.
