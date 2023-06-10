Kerrville police seize fake $100 bill

The fake $100 bill seized by Kerrville police officers over the weekend is clearly stamped with the words “For motion picture use only,” “This is not legal tender” and “copy.”

Over the June 3-4 weekend, Kerrville police officers took a report of theft using counterfeit money, according to a KPD statement.

“A ‘For Motion Picture Use’ $100 bill was passed off as real currency during a yard sale,” reads a June 5 statement from the Kerrville Police Department. “The suspects passed the fake bill and received real cash in change. This fake bill does look pretty good at first glance, but upon closer examination, you will see it clearly has ‘Motion Picture Use’ in large letters on the front and ‘Play Money Only’ on the back.”

