Kerrville police seize fake $100 bill

Over the June 3-4 weekend, Kerrville police officers took a report of theft using counterfeit money, according to a KPD statement.
“A ‘For Motion Picture Use’ $100 bill was passed off as real currency during a yard sale,” reads a June 5 statement from the Kerrville Police Department. “The suspects passed the fake bill and received real cash in change. This fake bill does look pretty good at first glance, but upon closer examination, you will see it clearly has ‘Motion Picture Use’ in large letters on the front and ‘Play Money Only’ on the back.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.