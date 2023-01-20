Texas law requires cats and dogs adopted from Kerr County Animal Services be sterilized within 30 days after their adoption, unless they are too young or already sterilized.

In an effort to comply, Kerr County issues $40 vouchers toward spay and neuter surgeries for pets adopted from the county shelter. Some veterinarians charge more for the surgeries than the vouchers cover, as well as fees for any complications during surgeries. These procedures can cost more than $200, according to a spokesperson for Kerrville Pets Alive!.

