Kerrville Pets Alive! and Schreiner team up for program to benefit pets, students

Kerrville Pets Alive! volunteers show off puppies as they visit the Kerrville Pets Alive! space on the Schreiner University campus. The former “Tea House” will soon be home to a program involving KPA! and Schreiner students.
Kerrville Pets Alive! has been searching for a “safe house” property for months to house animals in transition from Kerr County Animal Services. An opportunity was recently presented by Schreiner University for use of their “Tea House” on Memorial Boulevard for 18 months.
Schreiner University would like to grow its Pre-Veterinary Medicine program and offer more hands-on experiences and service hours for students. Currently, KPA! visits the university with its “Pup Squad” for De-Stress Before the Test events.
