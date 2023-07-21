Kerrville man dies in Thursday crash

A fatal wreck in the 2600 block of Junction Highway had the roadway shut down for approximately an hour Thursday morning. The Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville EMS responded to the scene with help from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.
A 71-year-old Kerrville man was pronounced dead Monday at the scene of a crash on Junction Highway.
The man, Bruce Rische, had been driving a Toyota Corolla west on Junction Highway in the inside lane about 11:05 a.m. Thursday when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup turned left, or east, onto Junction Highway from Blue Ridge Road, according to a Kerrville Police Department news release.
