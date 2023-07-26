Kerr pets benefit from fitness center’s drive

The Center for Fitness raised more than $1,600 in monetary donations, 130 cans of pet food, 344 pounds of dry pet food, along with cat litter, treats and toys for Kerrville Pets Alive! Shown at the presentation are, from left, Tara Legenza, KPA! events coordinator; Karen Guerriero, KPA! president; and Paula Scott and Judy Lakes, fitness instructors at The Center for Fitness.

 Courtesy

The Center for Fitness in Kerrville recently hosted a pet food and supply donation drive for Kerrville Pets Alive! that generated more than $1,600 in monetary donations, 130 cans of pet food and 344 pounds of dry pet food. Members of the local fitness center also donated a generous supply of cat litter and pet treats and toys. 

“KPA! is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization. We rely on donations to support our mission to save Kerr County pets from euthanasia,” said Karen Guerriero, KPA! president. “We have no salaries. The majority of our funds go directly to medical care and spay and neuter for Kerr County Animal Services impounds and community pets in need. This donation is extremely generous.”

Tags

Load comments