Kerr pets benefit from fitness center’s drive

The Center for Fitness in Kerrville recently hosted a pet food and supply donation drive for Kerrville Pets Alive! that generated more than $1,600 in monetary donations, 130 cans of pet food and 344 pounds of dry pet food. Members of the local fitness center also donated a generous supply of cat litter and pet treats and toys.
“KPA! is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization. We rely on donations to support our mission to save Kerr County pets from euthanasia,” said Karen Guerriero, KPA! president. “We have no salaries. The majority of our funds go directly to medical care and spay and neuter for Kerr County Animal Services impounds and community pets in need. This donation is extremely generous.”
