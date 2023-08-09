Kerr Environmental Health to close temporarily

The Kerr County Environmental Health office will close temporarily from Aug. 14-18 as it relocates from the courthouse annex basement to a new location in Suite 100 of the county-owned building at 550 Earl Garret St.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we shut our doors to the public in order to make this move in an efficient, organized and timely manner,” said Ashli Badders, director of the Kerr County Environmental Health On-Site Sewage Facilities department.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.