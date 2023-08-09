Kerr Environmental Health to close temporarily

The Kerr County Environamental Health office will move to this office complex at 550 Earl Garrett St. The offices will be closed Aug. 14-18 to facilitate the move. 

The Kerr County Environmental Health office will close temporarily from Aug. 14-18 as it relocates from the courthouse annex basement to a new location in Suite 100 of the county-owned building at 550 Earl Garret St.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we shut our doors to the public in order to make this move in an efficient, organized and timely manner,” said Ashli Badders, director of the Kerr County Environmental Health On-Site Sewage Facilities department.

