A town hall meeting on human smuggling for residents of Precinct 2 is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Hill Country Youth Exhibit Center, 3785 Texas 27. The event is hosted by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerr County Commissioners Court and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation.
The public will be invited to hear updated information on the status of human smuggling in the county and region, local and state responses, basic safety information and more, according to a spokesperson for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
