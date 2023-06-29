Historical commission receives state honor

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, right, presents the Texas Historical Commission 2022 Distinguished Service Award to Kerr County Historical Commission President Barbara Oates, left, and Vice President Bunny Bond. 

 Lisa Walter/Kerr County Public Relations

During open session on Monday, June 26, the Kerr County Commissioners Court recognized and celebrated the Kerr County Historical Commission for having earned a statewide honor for its exceptional service in preserving local and state history.

The state award affirms that the local commission manages well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich the local community.

