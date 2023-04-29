FREDERICKSBURG — To accommodate individuals, businesses and organizations looking for professional meeting place in Fredericksburg and Central Texas, the Hill Country University Center is opening its H-E-B Community Center for scheduling.

Historically, the rooms have been available exclusively to community-based nonprofit organizations. This arrangement will continue, according to Mary Little, executive director, but the Community Center will now accept rental reservations by private and non-local groups holding meetings, reunions, retreats and other presentations.

