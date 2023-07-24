Hill Country CASA gets $50K to help kids in foster care

Marilu Reyna, right, presents a $50,000 grant to Hill Country CASA Executive Director Stephanie Cash. The funds will be used to help children in foster care in Kerr, Kendall, Gillespie and Bandera counties.

 Courtesy

Hill Country CASA received a grant last week totaling $50,000.

The gift comes from FirstDay Foundation, a charitable foundation that provides philanthropic grants and management and governance services to nonprofit organizations doing good work in Texas and around the world, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

Tags

Load comments