FREDERICKSBURG — Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 U.S. 290 in Fredericksburg.

“For as long as human beings have been looking up at the night sky, they have sought after ways of recording what they saw and where they saw it, so that their knowledge might be passed along to others,” a spokesperson for the HCA said in a press release. “They have tried different schemes over the centuries, dating back to at least 3000 BC.”

