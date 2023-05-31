FREDERICKSBURG — Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 U.S. 290 in Fredericksburg.
“For as long as human beings have been looking up at the night sky, they have sought after ways of recording what they saw and where they saw it, so that their knowledge might be passed along to others,” a spokesperson for the HCA said in a press release. “They have tried different schemes over the centuries, dating back to at least 3000 BC.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.