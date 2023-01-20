Guns & Hoses flag football game seeks beneficiary for 2023 game; local nonprofits invited to apply

Since early 2018, the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department, along with Schreiner University, several Kerrville business owners and Kerrville citizens, have helped organize and sponsor the annual Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game. Proceeds from the annual game always benefit a local nonprofit organization.
This year’s event is set for May 12 at Tivy Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The Kerrville Police Department/Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Kerrville Fire Department’s flag football teams will go head to head at Antler Stadium to raise money once again, for a nonprofit organization.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.