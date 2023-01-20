Guns & Hoses flag football game seeks beneficiary for 2023 game; local nonprofits invited to apply

Players in the 2022 Guns and Hoses game. This year’s game is set for May 12. 

 File photo/Jeffery L Lavender

Since early 2018, the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department, along with Schreiner University, several Kerrville business owners and Kerrville citizens, have helped organize and sponsor the annual Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game. Proceeds from the annual game always benefit a local nonprofit organization.

This year’s event is set for May 12 at Tivy Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The Kerrville Police Department/Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Kerrville Fire Department’s flag football teams will go head to head at Antler Stadium to raise money once again, for a nonprofit organization.

