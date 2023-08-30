The deadline for high school students to apply to the Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1
“KAYLA will develop youth leaders committed to learning about local government and provide an overview of the complexity and variety of opportunities available through public service,” a city spokesperson said in a press release.
