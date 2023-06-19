Free program is for the birds

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host the Last Chance Forever raptor show on Wednesday, June 21, as part of its Summer Reading Program. The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Callioux Theater, 910 Main St.
“Founded in 1978 by master falconer and veterinary technician John Karger, Last Chance Forever’s mission centers around the rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned birds of prey, while also educating the public about these remarkable creatures,” a library spokesperson said in a press release.
