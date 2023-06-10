Kerrville Pets Alive! will host a free Pet Wellness Clinic for Kerr County pets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17. The first-come, first-served event will be at the KPA! office, 414 Clay St. in Kerrville.
Pet owners will be offered core vaccines for both cats and dogs, microchips, nail trims and ear cleanings. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers.
