Families can pick up free backpacks for their students on Sunday in a first-come, first-served event.
Children must be present to receive the backpacks, “so they can choose one they will love for their new school year,” according to an Aug. 1 statement from the family of Arianna Guido, who sustained fatal injuries caused by a drunk driver Aug. 6, 2020.
