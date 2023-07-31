Fire department gets new Off-Road Response Vehicle

Shown with the new Off-Road Response Vehicle are, from left, Kerrville City Council member Joe Herring, Community Foundation CEO Austin Dickson, Kerrville Fire Department Deputy Chief Steven Boyd, KFD Chief Eric Maloney, firefighter/paramedic Bobby Cummings, Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner and Kerrville City Council members Brenda Hughes, Jeff Harris and Roman Garcia. 

 Courtesy

Kerrville residents will be a little safer, thanks for the generosity of local donors and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

On Tuesday, July 25, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney and the Kerrville City Council showed off the new Off-Road Response Vehicle (Squad 3). It has a Fire Pump with 70 gallons of water and 5 gallons of foam, a patient transport litter and 6-foot bed to transport technical rescue equipment.

Tags

Load comments