Fire department gets new Off-Road Response Vehicle

Shown with the new Off-Road Response Vehicle are, from left, Kerrville City Council member Joe Herring, Community Foundation CEO Austin Dickson, Kerrville Fire Department Deputy Chief Steven Boyd, KFD Chief Eric Maloney, firefighter/paramedic Bobby Cummings, Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner and Kerrville City Council members Brenda Hughes, Jeff Harris and Roman Garcia.
Kerrville residents will be a little safer, thanks for the generosity of local donors and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
On Tuesday, July 25, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney and the Kerrville City Council showed off the new Off-Road Response Vehicle (Squad 3). It has a Fire Pump with 70 gallons of water and 5 gallons of foam, a patient transport litter and 6-foot bed to transport technical rescue equipment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.