Elks help Ingram kids get new school shoes

Two Ingram Elementary School students pick out new shoes during the recent shoe giveaway courtesy of the local Elks Lodge. Shown with the students are, from left, Herb Grubbs, chairman of the shoe event; Dana Adams, president of Elks Lodge No. 2081; and Kali Brandt, IES principal.

 Courtesy

INGRAM — On Aug. 5, 68 Ingram Elementary School students visited The Shoe Dept. in Kerrville to choose a new pair of athletic shoos and package of socks, compliments of the local Elks Lodge.

Herb Grubbs, program chairman for Elks Lodge No. 2081, organized the event. Joining him the effort was Elks Lodge President Dana Adams.

