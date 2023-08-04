A man who pleaded guilty last year to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash was sentenced Wednesday to concurrent prison terms totaling 18 years.
During Wednesday’s hearing at the Kerr County Courthouse, 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III sentenced Isaac Barboza to 18 years on an intoxication manslaughter charge, 18 years for aggravated assault and two years on a charge of possessing amphetamine — in this case Adderall — without a prescription.
