The Doyle Community Center hosted a private reception event Friday, June 2, to honor the graduates from Tivy High School and Hill Country High School who live in the Doyle Community.
“We are extremely proud to have 22 graduates from the Doyle area this year,” said LaLa Flores, a Doyle representative. “These students have worked hard all year, and tonight is about celebrating them and their families.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.