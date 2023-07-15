Deputies report seizing meth, cocaine, cannabis, handgun

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office seized 10.6 ounces of meth, 46.8 grams of cocaine, 9.4 ounces of marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun, shown above, in a June 29 sting operation, according to a press release from the agency.

A 25-year-old Elmendorf man was jailed on suspicion of possessing a felony amount of marijuana and dealing methamphetamine and cocaine in Kerr County.

After a traffic stop on June 29, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office seized 10.6 ounces of meth, 46.8 grams of cocaine, 9.4 ounces of marijuana, a .40 caliber handgun and arrested Anthony David Rayos Castro, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

