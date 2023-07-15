Deputies report seizing meth, cocaine, cannabis, handgun

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office seized 10.6 ounces of meth, 46.8 grams of cocaine, 9.4 ounces of marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun, shown above, in a June 29 sting operation, according to a press release from the agency.
A 25-year-old Elmendorf man was jailed on suspicion of possessing a felony amount of marijuana and dealing methamphetamine and cocaine in Kerr County.
After a traffic stop on June 29, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office seized 10.6 ounces of meth, 46.8 grams of cocaine, 9.4 ounces of marijuana, a .40 caliber handgun and arrested Anthony David Rayos Castro, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.