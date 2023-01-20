SAN ANTONIO — Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the San Antonio All Veterans Job Fair at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
“More than 30 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release. “In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance — all at no cost.”
