This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, a landmark event in the history of the country’s struggle for independence from Great Britain. To promote awareness of the date and celebrate U.S. history, the Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Kerrville and the Ephraim Andrews Chapter, NSDAR of Fredericksburg, invite the public to attend a Tea Party on Wednesday, June 21, at NobiliTea, 206 N. Milam St. in Fredericksburg.
The Tea Party will be an open house style event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.