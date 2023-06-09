This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, a landmark event in the history of the country’s struggle for independence from Great Britain. To promote awareness of the date and celebrate U.S. history, the Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Kerrville and the Ephraim Andrews Chapter, NSDAR of Fredericksburg, invite the public to attend a Tea Party on Wednesday, June 21, at NobiliTea, 206 N. Milam St. in Fredericksburg.

The Tea Party will be an open house style event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tags

Load comments