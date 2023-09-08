Major Emily Matz Corbin was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel on Aug. 18. She is currently serving as the chief of comparative pathology for the 711th Human Performance Wing Bioeffects Division at the Try-Service Research Laboratory on Joint Base Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Corbin earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine cum laude from Texas A&M University in 2010. She received her Bachelor of Science from Stanford University in 2006.
