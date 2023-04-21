Construction on a new water line installation will begin Monday, April 24, according to a city of Kerrville spokesperson. The work will take place from the Washington Street intersection through Water Street and finish at Tivy Street.
Northbound lanes closest to Notre Dame Catholic Church will be reduced during construction, but a two-way street will still be available, the spokesperson said.
