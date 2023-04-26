Civil Air Patrol planes land at local airport during training

Three aircraft from the Civil Air Patrol are at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport on Saturday as CAP members participated in monthly proficiency exercises. 

 Courtesy

Three Civil Air Patrol aircraft were on the ramp Saturday, April 22, at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. One aircraft was from the local Kerrville squadron, and the other two were from the San Angelo squadron and the San Marcos squadron.

The Kerrville aircraft was participating in the monthly proficiency exercise, otherwise known as a SAREX. Four sorties, or flights, were flown, allowing members to gain proficiency in Search and Rescue and Aerial Photography.

