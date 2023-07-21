The city of Kerrville’s Wastewater Collections department will perform smoke testing in the Comanche Trace subdivision from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 25-26. The smoke testing will impact Comanche Trace Drive, Pinnacle View Drive, Oak Park Drive, Stone Creek Drive, Club House Road, Cielo Drive, Sunset Park Drive and Lower Turtle Creek Road.

Some street crossover will occur because of sewer system connections, a city spokesperson said in a press release.

