Beginning Monday, June 12, road closures are planned for Water and Clay streets in downtown Kerrville to accommodate underground utility construction and improvements for pedestrian safety, according to a spokesperson for the city of Kerrville.
Water Street will be closed at the intersection of Water and Clay streets for approximately two weeks. During this period, the Downtown Parking Garage will be accessible from Main Street to Clay Street.
