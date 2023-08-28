The city of Kerrville is currently taking applications for the Charter Review Commission, which will consist of seven individuals appointed by the city council to review the city charter, a document prepared by the citizens of Kerrville that provides direction to the city government on how to operate.

Section 12.06 of the city charter requires that the charter be reviewed at least every five years to help ensure that it is current and that it properly reflects the overall direction of the community.

Tags

Load comments