City resumes operations at water treatment plant

The city’s surface water treatment plant is back in service, according to a spokesperson for the city of Kerrville.

 Courtesy

The city of Kerrville has resumed using its surface water treatment plant for potable water after temporarily turning off plant operations last week following a diesel spill on the Guadalupe River.

The spill occurred at a private business approximately 2.5 miles upstream of the plant and caused the city to immediately switch from using the surface water treatment plant to its groundwater wells for city water needs, according to a city spokesperson.

Tags

Load comments