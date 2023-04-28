Kerrville will experience two unique solar eclipse events in less than a year. On Oct. 14, an annular solar eclipse will roll through the Hill Country, followed by a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Both eclipses will require eclipse glasses for safe viewing.

Eclipse glasses and commemorative T-shirts can now be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department office at Kerrville Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway. Glasses are $3 each, and soft T-shirts are $30, while supplies last.

Tags

Load comments