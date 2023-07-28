City honors lifeguard for saving child

Gathering at the July 25 city council meeting for a presentation of the Kerrville Kindness Award to lifeguard Rebecca Sparkman are, from left, Kerrville Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle, Parks and Recreation Recreation Manager Rosa Ledesma, Sparkman and Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner.
A local teen was honored with the Kerrville Kindness Award at Kerrville City Hall this week for rescuing a child in a swimming pool.
Rebecca Sparkman, a city lifeguard, was attending a private swimming event at a local home when a child jumped into the deep end of the pool and was unable to stay above the water, according to a report presented to the city council at a July 25 meeting.
